BOSTON (WWLP) — Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey are the candidates in the November 2022 Massachusetts Governor’s race.

Learn more about each candidate hoping to fill the empty seat Governor Charlie Baker will leave behind in 2023 below. The information provided is from the candidates’ websites, polling information, or articles from 22News.

Diehl is a former State Senator from Whitman is a small business owner and a father.

Diehl, who launched an unsuccessful challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2018, revealed the decision on a website that outlines a series of policy steps he’d push for if elected including lower taxes, help for small businesses, and opposition to new regulations aimed at police.

He also served as co-chair for former president Donald Trump’s Massachusetts 2016 presidential campaign.

Massachusetts’ Attorney General announced her candidacy in January 2022 and was the lone Democrat on the May primary ballot.

Healey has also fought to protect abortion rights around the country, sued opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and took on student loan companies that she thought were taking advantage of borrowers.

Healey says she will focus on getting our economy back on track, making child care more affordable, modernizing our schools so every child learns in a safe and sustainable environment, and addressing the climate crisis.

The Libertarian Party of Massachusetts announced that Kevin Reed has been nominated to be the party’s official nominee for governor.

Massachusetts Ballot

The polls close at 8 p.m.