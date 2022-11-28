BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 50 percent of registered voters in Massachusetts participated in the midterm election.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin announced Monday that 2,508,298 (51.4%) cast ballots in the November 8, 2022 election. The number is exceeded only by the 2018 State Election when 2,752,665 voters participated.

“While we, unfortunately, didn’t set a new record this year, I am pleased to report that the overall voter turnout did my own exceed expectations for this election,” Galvin said. “I’m delighted to have been wrong.”

In-person Election Day voting: 1,382,454, or 55.1%

Mail-in voting: 937,669, or 37.4%

In-person early voting: 188,175, or 7.5%

The number of voters exceeded the projected 2.2 million turnouts in the midterm election.