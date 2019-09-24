Morse calls for impeachment of Trump; criticizes Neal

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saying that “it’s long past time for Congress to do its constitutional duty,” Holyoke Mayor and congressional candidate Alex Morse called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Tuesday.

Morse, who is challenging incumbent Congressman Richard Neal for the Democratic nomination in the 1st Congressional District, faulted his opponent for not backing Trump’s impeachment.

In a statement sent to 22News by his campaign, Morse said Neal has “refused to support impeachment proceedings against a man who was already the most corrupt president in history, long before his latest abuse of power. But Trump openly admitting to pressuring the Ukrainian government to interfere in our election is a turning point even Neal can’t possibly ignore.”

The Ukraine controversy has renewed discussion of possible impeachment proceedings among Democrats. NBC News reports that some 165 House Democrats, more than two-thirds of the party’s caucus, is now supporting some form of impeachment action against President Trump. Neal is not on the list. Neither is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), who said that she would be holding a meeting with committee chairs and the full Democratic caucus on Tuesday.

Morse says that anything short of impeachment isn’t enough.

“It is long past time for Congress to do its constitutional duty and begin immediate impeachment proceedings against this president. Not preliminary hearings, and not a new, months-long investigation – but impeachment, full stop,” Morse said.