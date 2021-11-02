Municipal election in Chicopee preview

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a rare municipal election when Chicopee voters fail to find a mayoral race on the ballot.

The absence of competition for Mayor John Vieau is reflected in the sharply reduced voter turnout projection compared with years when the race for mayor tops the ballot. Veteran precinct warden Barbara Giroux expects a 20 percent turnout Tuesday. It might have been 80 percent if the mayor was running.

“I’d say that the problem is everyone feels there’s no one to vote for anyway, so you know if does draw the voters.” Barbara Giroux, Chicopee Ward 4-A

The polls close in Chicopee at 7 p.m., voter turnout is expected to confirm one of the city’s lowest voting numbers in years.