Municipal election in Springfield preview

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Mayor election isn’t until 2023 but City Council and School Committee positions will be challenged on Tuesday.

All five incumbent at-large city councilors, Sean Curran, Justin Hurst, Jesse Lederman, Kateri Walsh, and Tracye Whitfield, are running for re-election this year, with five other candidates also in the running, Juan Caraballo, Debra Fletcher, Juan Latorre, Michael Lee, and James Ryan.

All incumbent ward councilors are also running for re-election, with the exception of Ward 8 Councilor Orlando Ramos, who is leaving the council to focus full time on serving as a State Representative. In Ward 3, incumbent Melvin Edwards is being challenged by Lezlie Braxton Campbell. In Ward 4, incumbent Malo Brown is being challenged by Jynai McDonald in a rematch of the 2019 race in that ward. In Ward 6, Councilor Victor Davila is being challenged by Bob Collamore. For the open set in Ward 8, Zaida Govan is facing Lisa Thompson. There are no contested races in Wards 1, 2, 5, and 7.

Unlike the City Council, which is elected every two years, members of the Springfield School Committee are elected for four-year terms. The two incumbent School Committee members at-large, Denise Hurst and Latonia Naylor, are running for re-election, with challenger Cary Curley hoping to unseat one of the incumbents. The only other contested School Committee race is in District 4, which contains Wards 2 and 8, where incumbent Peter Murphy is being challenged by Ayanna Crawford. There are no contested races in Districts 1, 2, or 3.

Springfield polls close at 8 p.m.