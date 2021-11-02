Municipal election in West Springfield preview

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s predicted that only one in five registered voters will have gone to the polls in West Springfield Tuesday.

At the senior center polling place it’s been slow all day. Observers blame the low turnout on the lack of a mayoral contest. West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt is unopposed.

“Well when you have the mayor or president running with opposition, you have a lot more people. Right now it’s very slow because there’s no competition for out mayor.” Fran from West Springfield

Traditionally in West Springfield a mayoral race on the ballot brings the voter turnout to 60 percent, instead of Tuesday’s predicted 20 percent. West Springfield polls close at 8 p.m.