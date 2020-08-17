Neal, Morse to face off in first televised congressional debate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A much anticipated congressional debate between Congressman Richard Neal and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse was recorded at WGBY Studios in Springfield Monday afternoon.

There was a lot of tension, especially given the events over the last couple of weeks. Supporters for both Morse and Neal gathered outside the television studio when the debate took place this afternoon.

Inside, Morse and Neal answered questions on key issues including federal funding during the pandemic, as well as unemployment. We met with Mayor Morse after the debate in Holyoke, and he told us he was pleased with how it went.

“I was proud of the debate stage to talk about the importance of health care, climate change, and jobs for people and Making sure we have democracy and a member of congress that shows up that does town hall is accountable and accessible. And as a mayor of a city in this district congressman, neal has been absent, unaccountable, and inaccessible. Its time we turn the page.” Holyoke Mayor, Alex Morse

And both Neal and Morse had to answer to a question related to the College Democrat’s allegations against Morse. You’ll see how that transpired at 7 p.m. Monday night when they air the debate.

On Thursday, you’ll see the two face off again in their next debate on 22News at 8 p.m.

Voters will choose between Morse and Neal in the primary September 1.