2020 New Hampshire primary, polls close at 8 p.m.

NASHUA, N.H. (WLWP) – Votes are being cast right now in the first in the nation primary in New Hampshire Tuesday.

Several Democratic candidates hope a strong performance could help secure the nomination. Polling locations in Nashua have been busy all day long. New Hampshire residents pride themselves in being informed and eager to participate, which is exactly what we are seeing.

The granite state’s second-largest population center have been busy. Voters, as they passed us, said they look forward to this every four years. Voter turnout in the New Hampshire primary has been high this year. Despite cold and rainy weather, granite states told 22News they wouldn’t miss the opportunity to vote for their favorite candidates.

“If I don’t vote I can’t complain, if something goes wrong and I don’t like it, guess what I can’t blame anybody because I didn’t help vote and every vote count, everyone vote counts,” Michael Hickey of Nashua told 22News.

Starting at midnight, the residents of Dixville Notch cast their ballots, and this year, Michael Bloomberg walked away with the win in the tiny northern New Hampshire town. Also receiving a single vote from Dixville residents was Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“Dixville Notch is Dixville Notch, I don’t put much Creedence into all that, we’ll see what happens in the long run as far as Michael’s concerned but I think we have a lot of other better candidates out there too,” said Bryon Pataris.

Residents in the rest of the granite state are still filing into their polling places to cast their ballots for their favorite candidates. The Democratic candidates have all been campaigning in New Hampshire since Friday’s debate. President Trump also addressed New Hampshire voters at a rally in Manchester last night.

Polling locations opened up early Tuesday morning to maximize voter turnout. New Hampshire, unlike Massachusetts, has same-day voter registration which can also increase voter turnout.

“There were more people here than I anticipated,” said Bob Duffy of Nashua. “When I originally came to vote with my wife at 9 o’clock you could not find a parking space here, the place was so crowded with camera crews, TV crews, people coming and going of all ages.”

A large portion of the electorate in New Hampshire is registered as independent so both Democratic and Republican candidates will be trying to win as many of those votes as possible to leave the first in the nation primary with a win.

The polls in Nashua close at 8 p.m. The ballots will be then counted and the results will hopefully be released before the end of the night.