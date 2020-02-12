Andrew Yang suspends 2020 presidential campaign

(WWLP/NBC NEWS) – Andrew Yang has dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race Tuesday night, according to NBC News.

Yang, a New York businessman, launched his bid for the presidency in late 2017. He was mostly known for his plan to give Americans $1,000 a month to families across the country.

“I needed to declare early to introduce myself to the American people,” he told NBC News last year.

Mental health was among his top campaign priorities, and he often spoke about the suicide and substance abuse crises in America.

