Down to the wire in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Primary

by: NBC's Alice Barr

Posted:

(NBC News)  In the marathon campaign for Democratic presidential hopefuls, it’s down to the final sprint in New Hampshire.

Candidates were working the diner circuit Monday morning, hoping for a last minute edge in a game of inches.

Pete Buttigieg is hoping for a boost after the Iowa Democratic Party officially gave him the highest delegate count from its contentious caucus.

Buttigieg is running neck-and-neck with Bernie Sanders, who won New Hampshire handily in 2016. 

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are both hoping to close the gap, and Amy Klobuchar is surging from behind, raising more than two million dollars after a strong debate performance.

