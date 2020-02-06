Despite partial Iowa caucuses results, focus for voters and candidates turn to NH

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Following significant delays in results at the Iowa caucuses, candidates in the 2020 presidential race now turn their focus to the New Hampshire primary.

A state that plays a big part in determining a candidate’s future. Following news that Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders doing well in Iowa, political consultant Tony Cignoli suggests it will be important for candidates with ties to New England to use what he calls a “home state advantage.”

“Right now you’re seeing campaigns start to change their strategy for New Hampshire. Not just based off Butigieg’s remarkable finish…the rule book got thrown out because of Iowa,” Cignoli said.

With Sanders being from Vermont and Elizabeth Warren and Deval Patrick having ties to Massachusetts, Cignoli said these candidates could potentially have a strong showing in New Hampshire. He added that Warren’s success could impact state races here in Massachusetts.

“If she wins, she does well, or does well enough to become a member of a cabinet, then we have an open U.S. Senate seat in Massachusetts. At a time where another is being contested as well, Markey vs. Kennedy. The fact that Sanders is from Vermont another neighboring state, this could be a slugfest between the two,” Cignoli said.

With several candidates having ties to western Massachusetts. Cignoli told 22News there is a good chance they could be making a stop in western Massachusetts before the Massachusetts primary.

“There’s some rumor right now about Biden, Buttigieg and Deval Patrick stopping town, we are now more important in the Super Tuesday sweepstakes than we were before. Before Iowa and before New Hampshire,” Cignoli added.