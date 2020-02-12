Former Governor Patrick to make an announcement about the future of his campaign

MANCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick entered the presidential race late, which could have affected his poll numbers in New Hampshire.



Governor Patrick spent months leading up to the first in the nation primary campaigning around the granite state trying to drum up support for his White House bid.



He spent much of his time meeting with labor unions and talking with residents at coffee shops and corner stores across New Hampshire.



Leading up to the presidential primary, the top 7 democratic candidates hit the stage Saint Anslem College, a Debate Governor Patrick was not a part of.



The former Governor of the neighboring state Massachusetts spent primary day meeting with voters but his efforts seemed to have gone unnoticed. Governor Patrick left New Hampshire with less than 1% of the vote.



According to Deval’s campaign team in New Hampshire the former Governor will be making a big announcement regarding his campaign on Wednesday.

