N.H. voter: We want to hear about ideas and plans for country, not attacks

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WWLP) – Polls open in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning and according to the latest poll numbers, Bernie Sanders holds the lead.

Sanders is the favorite in New Hampshire, but Pete Buttigieg is coming off a big Iowa caucus win. The top Democrats duked it out in a debate on Friday, and things got heated.

Candidates turned from talking about policy and politics to attacking one another. Voters we spoke to in New Hampshire say they don’t enjoy this type of campaigning.

“I’d rather just hear about ideas,” said Phillip Vanschalkwyk of Brookline, N.H. “I don’t want to hear any mudslinging. It doesn’t help. It doesn’t help the party, it doesn’t help the candidates. Maybe, they think it does, but all it does is give ammunition to the opponents really.”

Tuesday is the big day in New Hampshire. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and stay open until 7 p.m. Then, we will see who is declared the winner.

