New Hampshire primary is one week away

MANCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Several of the democratic presidential candidates arrived in Manchester early Tuesday morning after spending the last week or so campaigning in Iowa.



Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick met with members of the carpenters union in Manchester where they discussed issues plaguing those who work in the trades.



When asked about the results of the Iowa caucus being delayed Governor Patrick said “let’s just count it”

He also said he was disappointed in the candidates who have already declared a victory despite not having all of the poll numbers in.



Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren also hit the campaign trail in New Hampshire Tuesday holding events in Keene.



Warren, and front runners Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have been pulled off the campaign trail several times now to go back to Washington for the impeachment hearings.



With just a few days left until the presidential primary candidates are scrambling to meet with as many Granite State voters as possible.