Voters less stressed as first in the nation primary almost over

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WWLP) – Polls opened in New Hampshire at 6 a.m. for the first in the nation primary Tuesday.

We had the impeachment of President Trump, his Senate trial, and the Iowa Caucus chaos all happening within the last few weeks. Voters in New Hampshire say these things will be on their minds when they head to the polls Tuesday.

“I can hear people wherever I go, how intensely they feel about the candidates,” Christos Tsourvaks Manchester resident said.

Right now, Bernie Sanders is leading in the polls, but Pete Buttigieg had a big and surprising win in Iowa, that could help him in Manchester Tuesday. Voters we spoke to told 22News, it’s been a lot to handle and think about politically recently.

“It’s a little overwhelming it makes you feel a little powerless sometimes, especially with stuff like impeachment where it’s out of our hands until the election. So, it’s a little nerve-wracking,” said Liam Murphy.

The first primary election in the country always takes place in New Hampshire. Candidates campaign for weeks leading up to the primary – whether residents like it or not.

“It’s ridiculous. I mean you get 9,000 phone calls a night – you got to vote for this one, you got to vote for that one. It’s ridiculous,” Kathy St. John, Manchester resident told 22News.

We will see if the New Hampshire primary will have any drama to add to this mix we’ve seen lately. 22News will be tracking the results as they come in throughout the night.