President Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Manchester New Hampshire tonight, a day before residents there will head to the polls.

The rally doesn’t start until 7:00 Monday night at Southern New Hampshire University but there are already people lined up here in this cold wet weather, waiting for their chance to listen to President Trump speak. For blocks and blocks, people are lining the streets.

There are Trump hats, flags, umbrellas and all sorts of memorabilia being sold on the streets by vendors as well. People are really braving this weather to get inside and see the president.

Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a tweet that people have actually been lined up since before 6:00 a.m.

As the lines get longer in front of SNHU Arena, Manchester Police are our in high numbers, to include Chief Capano and Assistant Chief Grant. Please have a great time, but be mindful of the crowds and road closures. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/PV29V4kC2G — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) February 10, 2020

The president also tweeted this morning ahead of his big rally here tonight. He said he wants to quote “shake up the Dems a little bit.”

Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally. Want to shake up the Dems a little bit – they have a really boring deal going on. Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

The president is expected to easily win the Republican vote in New Hampshire and really the big story is the Democrats duking it out. The Democratic candidates have events all around the state throughout the day to try and win over voters ahead of the first in the nation primary.

The polls open Tuesday morning at 6:00 a.m. in Manchester.