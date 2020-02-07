Presidential candidates debate in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Massachusetts has been called a breeding ground for presidential hopefuls.

Since 1952, four candidates who hail from the Baystate have gone on to win their party’s nomination and the likability of Massachusetts candidates will be tested once again in 2020.

Massachustts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Former Governor’s Bill Weld and Deval Patrick have entered the race to unseat President Donald Trump. The trio of candidates from the Commonwealth are hoping to join the ranks of John Kennedy, Michael Dukakis, John Kerry and Mitt Romeny by winning the support of their respective political party.

Poll results from the Iowa caucus show Senator Elizabeth Warren winning 18% of the vote, landing her a spot in 3rd place behind Indiana mayor Pete Butajudge and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

“It’s a tight 3-way race at the top, we know that the 3 of us will be splitting most of the delegates coming out of Iowa, I’m feeling good!” Massachustts Senator Elizabeth Warren

We are just a few days out from the presidential primary here in New Hampshire, presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Deval Patrick are expected to meet with voters in Manchester.

During his campaign stop in New Hampshire’s largest City, Former Governor Patrick expressed his excitement about engaging with Granite staters’.

“I love the expectation of direct engagement, the willingness of people to ask any kind of question and really engage on the answer.” Deval Patrick

Even though Massachusetts ranks 44th in land area and 14th in Population, there is a moderate style of politics that many of the state’s past and present politicians believe in and run on driving up their likability and their votes on election day.