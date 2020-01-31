Quinnipiac University students get first hand experience at New Hampshire primary

NEW HAMPSHIRE (NEXSTAR) — Quinnipiac University students will be getting a front row seat to campaign action as they head to New Hampshire for the first-in-the-nation primary.

Scott McLean, a professor and chair of philosophy and political science, said he’s been taking the students there for 20 years.

“We started in the 2000 primary,” McLean said. “John McCain and Al Gore; the students were almost evenly split between those two candidates. They got to meet the two candidates; they got to knock on doors and really learn how the process works down to the last detail.”

He said it has such an impact on the students that he continued to do it every year since.

“We do this with the idea that you can’t really understand political parties or presidential elections unless you participate in it; unless you are part of it,” McLean explained. “So, they’re observers, but they’re also participants…but they are also observers in a political science sense.”

It’s a great learning opportunity for students, and they said it’s nice to get out of the classroom and into the action.

“It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity — or, at least a once in every four years opportunity,” said student Stephan Kapustka.

We’ll be providing coverage from the New Hampshire primary. Check back to Your Local Election Headquarters for all first-in-the-nation primary news.