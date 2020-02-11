VIDEO: 22News one on one with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on N.H. primary

MANCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – 22News Anchor Taylor Knight interviewed NBC Today Show co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, in New Hampshire Tuesday morning.

The two talked of the importance of the first in the nation primary and how to gain the public’s trust when reporting politics.

Guthrie told 22News the New Hampshire Primary is a big deal because its where the first votes are counted. She went on to say that with the issues at this year’s Iowa Caucuses, the attention on New Hampshire now is more than ever.

“It has this wonderful tradition of being the first in the nation but also that kind of retail politics where candidates are out there, they’re meeting voters, they’re getting substantive questions, and so I think the whole political world just descends on this place once every four years for good reason because this is where the action is.” -Savannah Guthrie, Co-Anchor for NBC’s Today Show

