VIDEO: President Trump to arrive at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WWLP) – 22News is at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport where Air Force One will land ahead of President Trump’s rally.

President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday at 7 p.m. at Southern New Hampshire University, a day before residents there will head to the polls.

22News reporters are in Manchester for the rally and will have the latest coverage on WWLP.com

Travelers flying out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport after primary election need to prepare

(TSA) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is increasing resources focused on airport security at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) leading up to and after the primary election.

Significantly more travelers than usual are expected to fly out of Manchester on the day after the primary election, meaning that the airport terminal will be significantly more congested. Travelers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to their ticketed flight. Passengers should expect it will take longer to return a rental car, longer to check a bag and longer to get through security due to the larger than usual crowd of travelers.

TSA has arranged for additional staffing to accommodate increased passenger volume as flights are expected to be full. There will also be an increased law enforcement presence throughout the terminal and other airport locations.

In addition to arriving at the airport two hours prior to a scheduled flight, travelers can assist in checkpoint efficiency by properly preparing their belongings as follows.