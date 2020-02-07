What to expect during New Hampshire Democratic debate

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WWLP) – The top seven Democratic candidates are getting ready to face off in New Hampshire Friday night.

In just a few hours, the top Democratic candidates will meet once again on the debate stage, and this time they will have to follow some new rules. This is the eighth Democratic debate in the campaign cycle and the stakes Friday night are higher than ever.

Candidates Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Styer, and Elizabeth Warren will have to set themselves apart in order to win over voters ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

“I think that this race is perhaps closer than folks ever thought particularly with seven candidates still involved and I think the time has come or at least the candidates have seen that the time has come to differentiate themselves,” said Karen Walker of Wilton, NH.

Candidates will be given 1 minute and 15 seconds to answer direct questions from the moderators. They will only have 45 seconds for rebuttals. In this debate, unlike the others, candidates will not be allowed to give opening or closing statements.

The seven candidates are making their final push to win over voters in New Hampshire ahead of the primary next Tuesday.