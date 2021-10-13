New political maps to help increase minority representation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers released new political maps for Massachusetts which will dramatically shake up legislative districts across the region.

These changes are based on the 2020 Census count, which showed an increase in population in the eastern part of the state.

The demographics for state lawmakers is mostly white. There are only two non-white senators in the 40 member chamber, and as of last session, only 14 non-white members of the 160 seat house. The map that Senate Democrats unveiled on Tuesday would avoid pitting any sitting senators against one another in a chamber where Republicans currently hold just three seats.

The house is aiming for 33 majority-minority districts, that’s a 13 district bump from 2011. The senate is looking to add two new districts in that category, bringing their total up to 5. State senator Adam Gomez is serving on the re-districting committee.

“My district, I’m happy with how it played out but one thing that I want to point out is that under the leadership of will Brownsberger we are able to establish an all black seat in Boston and hopefully an all Latino seat in the Northshore in Lawrence and Haverhill.” said State Senator Adam Hinds.

The state’s population grew by 7.4 percent, according to the 2020 Census, but growth was uneven throughout the state, with some municipalities shrinking by hundreds of people, including in Holyoke, Pittsfield, North Adams and Westfield.

The new maps must be finalized by November, ahead of candidates filing to run for office in 2022.