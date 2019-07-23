New proposal for solar panels moves forward on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new proposal requiring solar panels on new buildings is moving forward on Beacon Hill.

There are two bills involved. They’d require rooftop solar panels to be installed on new residential, commercial, and government buildings.

The bills must now be approved by the Senate Ways and Means Committee before moving to a vote of the full Senate.

A study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that Massachusetts could generate up to 47 percent of its electricity from rooftop solar panels.