New South Hadley Town Administrator sworn in

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Lisa Wong was sworn in at the brand new South Hadley Senior Center.

She has worked in local government for more than a decade including multiple terms as the mayor of Fitchburg. Wong told 22News what her goals are in this new role as South Hadley Town Administrator.

“The first thing I’m going to be doing is a lot of listening and learning. I also know there are a couple of things in the works at the state and federal levels such as the infrastructure/ARPA bill. I want to make sure that we advocate for South Hadley’s interests and get some projects down the pipeline.” Lisa Wong

The search for Town Administrator began early last year when Mike Sullivan announced he would be stepping down.