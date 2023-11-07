NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – North Adam Mayor Jennifer Macksey is being challenged by Aprilyn Carsno.

Jennifer Macksey is running for a second two-year term as mayor of North Adams. Macksey was first elected in 2021 and is the first woman to serve as the mayor of the state’s smallest city. Running against her this year is Aprilyn Carsno, who had also run for mayor in 2021, but had been eliminated in that year’s preliminary election.

Eleven candidates are running for the nine-member City Council, which is elected entirely at-large, while four candidates are running for three seats on the School Committee.