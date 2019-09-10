North Carolina race, a test for Trump?

(NBC News) President Trump traveled to North Carolina Monday to stump for the GOP candidate ahead of North Carolina’s special election, trying to keep the congressional seat in Republican hands.

President Trump predicted a “giant victory” in a race also seen as an early indication of the president’s own 2020 chances.

A poor performance in a red-leaning state could be a warning sign.

Meanwhile, Congress is back in session as Democrats continue a push for impeachment.

“The inquiry is getting more serious and it’s time to have very specific procedures,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Monday. A vote on those procedures is scheduled for later this week.

