Northampton mayoral election preview

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz is not running for re-election, so running to replace him are City Councilor Gina-Louise Sciarra and transportation consultant Marc Warner.

Northampton mayoral debate on 22News

There is also a question on the ballot in Northampton. Voters are being asked whether they would authorize the city to establish and maintain a municipal light plant. Having a municipal light plant would allow the city to offer municipal broadband service. A “yes” vote doesn’t obligate the city to form a municipal light plant, but a “no” vote would be binding, and prohibit the city from doing so.

There are four candidates running for two at-large seats on the City Council and there is guaranteed to be two new at-large councilors, as Sciarra is running for mayor, and longtime Councilor Bill Dwight is not running for re-election. There will also be new councilors in Wards 1 and 4, which are open seats, while Ward 3 Councilor James Nash is facing a challenge from David Kris. There are no contested races for council in Wards 2, 5, 6, or 7.

On the School Committee side, there are contested races in Wards 2 and 6. There is a six-way race for three seats on the Board of Trustees for Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School. Also on the ballot in Northampton are contested races for Forbes Library Trustee, and for Elector Under the Will of Oliver Smith.

Polling hours in Northampton are being held from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.