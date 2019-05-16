NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio running for president

FILE – In this March 26, 2019, file photo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks about New York City budget priorities during a news conference at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. De Blasio says he will announce in May 2019 whether he will join the growing list of candidates seeking the Democratic […]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is running for president.



The Democrat announced his bid with a video released by his campaign early Thursday morning.



In announcing his candidacy, de Blasio is seeking to claim a role on the national stage that has eluded him as mayor of the biggest U.S. city.



The 58-year-old could face obstacles in distinguishing himself in a field crowded with left-leaning Democrats.



He also faces skepticism at home. A recent poll found 76% of New Yorkers say they believe he shouldn’t run.



De Blasio has shrugged off bad polls, saying he believes his message of fighting financial inequality will resonate with everyday Americans.



On the campaign trail, he’ll be able to cite accomplishments such as expanding full-day prekindergarten citywide.



Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.