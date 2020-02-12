“Our campaign is not just about beating Trump,” says Bernie Sanders

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WWLP) – Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has been declared as the winner of the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

According to an NBC News projection, Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire by a margin of about 4,000 votes over Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg. Sanders won the 2016 primary here by a much larger margin, but this year he faced a much wider and varied field.

Bernie’s win here marks an important come-back for him after a heart attack took him off the campaign trail for several weeks in October. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar finished close behind Sanders and Buttigieg here in New Hampshire however there was quite a gap between them and the rest of the pack, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Senator Sanders spoke to a large crowd of his supporters in Manchester to remind them what he’s fighting for. “Our campaign is not just about beating Trump. It is about transforming this country. It is about having the courage to take on Wall Street, the insurance companies the drug companies, the fossil fuel industry, the military-industrial complex,” Sanders said.

Some other big stories from the day included Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet dropping out of the race before the final poll results were released, and Former Vice President Joe Biden deciding to cancel his event in Nashua and head down to South Carolina a day early.