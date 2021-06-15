Pandemic policy extensions going to conference

BOSTON (SHNS) – The House and Senate on Tuesday afternoon tasked a six-member panel with reaching a compromise to extend several pandemic-era policies that expired earlier in the day.

After the House earlier Tuesday approved its version of the extension bill 146-14, each branch stood firm behind the language it crafted (S 2472 / H 3874) and legislative leaders convened a conference committee to iron out the differences.

Sens. Michael Rodrigues of Westport, Cindy Friedman of Arlington, and Patrick O’Connor of Weymouth will represent the Senate in the negotiations, while Reps. Aaron Michlewitz of Boston, Joseph Wagner of Chicopee and Todd Smola of Warren will represent the House.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced weeks ago that he would lift the state of emergency on June 15, but lawmakers did not act to extend affected policies before that change arrived. Several COVID-era measures, such as authorization for remote public meetings and allowing restaurants to sell cocktails to go, expired at 12:01 a.m. with the emergency’s end.

Baker said Tuesday he expects to receive a bill “in the next few days,” while lawmakers presiding over House and Senate sessions said they want to try and resolve the legislation by the end of the night.

“We’re still trying to keep it moving for tonight,” Sen. William Brownsberger said shortly after appointing Senate conferees.