Pelosi calls for Trump “intervention”

(NBC News) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi downplayed the possibility of impeachment once again Thursday, saying that the issue is “a divisive place to go in our country.”

Speaker Pelosi also went on to say that she believes President Trump “wants to be impeached” so that he can be vindicated by the Senate.

Those comments came during a closed-door meeting with other Democrats.

Still, Pelosi vowed to press on with ongoing investigations into the president.

“Let me be very clear: the president’s behavior, as far as his obstruction of justice, the things that he is doing, it’s in plain sight, it cannot be denied — ignoring subpoenas, obstruction of justice,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference.

She also called on those close to President Trump to take action.

“I pray for the president of the United States,” she told reporters. “I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2YKnX0W

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.