PHOTOS: Protests continue in Puerto Rico for governor resignation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WWLP) – It’s been almost a week since protests started in Puerto Rico and protesters are standing strong in their call for the governor to resign.

On Wednesday, thousands of people marched to Governor Ricardo Rossello residence in San Juan demanding he resigns after the leak of online chats that show him making misogynistic slurs and mocking his constituents according to an AP article.

An estimated one million people from all over Puerto Rico are expected to march again on Monday.

Our 22News Reporter Hector Molina captured photos of a small protest that happened on Sunday.











RELATED: