PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Polls will be open until 8 p.m. in Pittsfield as voters choose their new mayor on Tuesday.

Two-term incumbent Mayor Linda Tyer decided not to run for re-election. Running to replace her are City Councilor Peter Marchetti and former City Councilor John Krol.

There are also contested races for City Council, with seven candidates running for four seats on the City Council at-large, and contested races for City Council in Wards 2, 3, 6, and 7.

A nonbinding question also appears on the ballot, asking whether the city should eliminate residency requirements for the fire chief, the police chief, and the public services manager.