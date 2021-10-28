Political consultant discusses effects of Biden’s Build Back Better plan in western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden unveiled his $1.75 trillion dollar spending package. Negotiations are still happening on Capitol Hill. If passed, this package would allocate money for schools, housing, and clean energy; and this in addition to his proposed infrastructure package.

Experts say, this could definitely be felt here locally. Changes continue to be made to the anticipated social spending package after months of negotiations in Washington.

The democratic party is largely divided, many wanting to see even more funding involved. In an effort to get the package passed, President Joe Biden outlined these key changes:

Universal preschool

Expanded health care coverage

Major investments in clean energy

Political Consultant Tony Cignoli told 22News, “The president, clearly a long time politician, a long time practitioner of politics, understands this is about the best that he’s going to be able to get, and clearly the big message to America the basics are the fundamentals.”

Cignoli says if passed, here locally we will see these changes, especially the infrastructure funding. Adding our local lawmakers will make a big difference in securing those funds.

“The chairman of Ways and Means happens to be Richard Neal. Arguably right now on this package, one of the top three political powerhouses on the democratic side and of all the players in this, including the republicans in the top six, clearly Neal has been able to demonstrate he can bring things back home to his district,” said Cignoli.

The $1.75 trillion dollar package will be paid for by taxes, largely by new taxes imposed on those making $10 million dollars a year and cooperation.

Cignoli also added that these negotiations are still a work in progress so it could be some time before these policies are past.