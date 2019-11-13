Political consultant talks Deval Patrick’s potential presidential run

(WWLP) – We’re gaining new insight into the possibility of former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick running for the Democratic nomination.

A final decision from Patrick is expected by Thursday, that’s one day before the deadline to file for the New Hampshire primary.

Political Consultant Tony Cignoli said that if he does decide to run, Patrick is going to have to work fast to put a team together.

“All the great players, the good players, the consultants, the folks that know how to do this, in Ohio, in Iowa, in New Hampshire; they’re already on board with anyone of the other candidates at this point,” said Cignoli.

Cignoli added that one problem for Patrick could be that many people who worked on his two successful campaigns for governor are now working for another presidential candidate from Massachusetts, Senator Elizabeth Warren.