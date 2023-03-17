(WWLP) – 22News heard from a local political consultant after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Political consultant Tony Cignoli told 22News, this means that the World Court views Putin as an alleged war criminal. Cignoli added that it is very unlikely Putin will actually be brought before this court.

“What this does is put the world on notice that he is one ‘heck’ of a bad guy, he is someone who has done horrible and egregious things, and that’s a big deal,” said Cignoli. “This can also hurt Russia in a lot of ways too, as far as its relationships go with other nations, future trades, that type of thing, as the issues that Putin hasn’t been worried about. But still, it’s an incredibly onerous designation.”

According to the AP, President Biden said he believes the decision by the International Criminal Court to charge Putin was “justified.”