(WWLP) – Former President Donald Trump is expected to make a major announcement Tuesday night, and experts on both a national and local level, are saying the former president is likely to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race.

This following the mid-term elections that was weaker than expected for Republicans. Many candidates former President Trump endorsed did not win their seats.

22News spoke to local political consultant Tony Cignoli who said the Midterm election results spurred some anger from conservatives towards Trump.

“I think this will bring more people into the race,” Cignoli said. “There will be more people who say, ‘No not him, not this time.’ That group of folks that will support him, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, and few others, they will stay strong with him. But the standard players, that’s not what they are looking for. They are looking to see how they can rebuild the party.”

Cignoli adds that Trump’s biggest possible challenger for the GOP nomination would be the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.