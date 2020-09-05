Political group holds pro-Trump rally in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The November election is drawing near and voters are making their voices heard in support of their preferred candidate.

Standouts hosted by Correctional Officers for Trump 2020 are taking place across the Commonwealth. A standout was held in Greenfield Friday which kicked off their weekend blitz event.

The political organization is made up of nearly 14,000 Trump supporters statewide. The organizers have designated commanders for each part of the state to hold standouts. 22News spoke with two participants Friday each with different opinions on who they would like to see in the White House.

“We organize standouts all across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and I’m the local commander for the Pioneer Valley and I have been doing these highly successful standouts since May 2,” said Christopher Ryan, a Trump supporter.

Priscilla Lynch of Conway added, “It’s important to speak up and to let people know that there are people who are opposed to Trump.”

Three other events will take place locally this weekend.

The next standout will be Saturday, September 5 in South Deerfield from 12 p.m.to 3 p.m.