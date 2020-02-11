LIVE: Polls open up in N.H. for the first in the nation primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WWLP) – Polls are open in New Hampshire for the first in the nation primary.

LIVE: Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire for the NH primary

We had the impeachment of President Trump, his Senate trial, and the Iowa Caucus chaos all happening within the last few weeks. Voters here in New Hampshire say these things will be on their minds when they head to the polls Tuesday.

Right now, Bernie Sanders is leading in the polls, but Pete Buttigieg had a big and surprising win in Iowa, that could help him in Manchester Tuesday.

Voters we spoke to told 22News, it’s been a lot to handle and think about politically recently. “It’s a little overwhelming it makes you feel a little powerless sometimes, especially with stuff like impeachment where it’s out of our hands until the election. So, it’s a little nerve-wracking,” said Liam Murphy.

We will see if the New Hampshire primary will have any drama to add to this mix we’ve seen lately. Polls open at 6:00 a.m. and we will be updating our website and mobile app all day long with new content as voters head to the polls.