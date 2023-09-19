WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is your local election headquarters and two western Massachusetts cities will hold preliminary elections on Tuesday.

In Westfield there are seven people running for three seats on the School Committee, the top six finishers in Westfield will move on to the November election. The polls in Westfield are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In Pittsfield, there are three people running to replace retiring Mayor Linda Tyer, the top two finishers will move on to the November general election. There are also preliminary elections in Pittsfield for City Council in Wards 2 and 7.

In both of those cases, three-candidate fields will be narrowed down to two for November. Polls in Pittsfield are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.