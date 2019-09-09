Preliminary Election Results: Springfield/Greenfield

(WWLP) – Preliminary elections are being held Tuesday in Springfield and Greenfield.

Both cities have preliminary elections for mayor and city council at-large. Springfield also has a council race in Ward 4.

Poll hours on Election Day are 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Check your voter registration status

Springfield Elections Information

Greenfield Elections Information

All nine precinct polling locations are at the Greenfield High School Gym on 21 Barr Avenue. For additional information click here.

