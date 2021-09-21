Preliminary elections Tuesday in Holyoke, Chicopee, North Adams; special election in Montague

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in three western Massachusetts cities will be going to the polls Tuesday to narrow down the number of candidates running in the November municipal elections. Voters in the Franklin County town of Montague, meanwhile, will be electing a new member of their Selectboard on Tuesday.

HOLYOKE

In Holyoke, there are seven candidates running for mayor. Tuesday’s election will reduce that larger field of candidates down to two.

Holyoke will be seeing a change in leadership regardless of the result of this year’s election. Longtime Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse left office in the spring in order to become town administrator in Provincetown, and Acting Mayor Terence Murphy has declined to run for a term of his own. The seven candidates on Tuesday’s ballot are: School Committee Member Devin Sheehan, City Councilor At-Large Rebecca Lisi, educator Gloria Caballero Roca, City Councilor At-Large Michael Sullivan, businessman Christopher Kosinski, former mayoral aide Billy Glidden, and Blandford Town Administrator Joshua Garcia.

There are no other preliminary races being held in Holyoke Tuesday. The polls are open from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

There are two polling location changes in the city: residents of Ward 3 Precinct A, who formerly voted at the Elmwood Fire Station, will now vote at the Metcalf School. Residents of Ward 1 Precinct B, who used to vote at Prospect Heights, will now vote in the basement level of City Hall.

CHICOPEE

There are two preliminary races in Chicopee, one that is citywide, and one that only affects residents of Ward 5, which is in Chicopee Falls.

Voters will be narrowing a three-candidate field down to two for an at-large seat on the School Committee (two-year term). The candidates running are Susan Ann Szetela Lopes, Stephen Nembirkow, and Donald Vadnais.

The top two candidates running for City Council in Ward 5 will advance to November following Tuesday’s preliminary. The three on Tuesdays ballot are incumbent Councilor Frederick Krampits, and challengers John Kivel and Alissia Heath.

The polls in Chicopee are open from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

NORTH ADAMS

North Adams is holding a preliminary election for mayor, where four candidates are vying to replace outgoing Mayor Tom Bernard. Those candidates are Aprilyn Carsno, Lynette Bond, Rachel Branch, and Jennifer Macksey.

Polls in North Adams are open from 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

MONTAGUE

Montague has scheduled a special election for a seat on the Selectboard for Tuesday. There are four candidates running for that single seat: Matthew Lord, Joanna Mae Boody, Mark Fairbrother, and David Jensen.

Polls in Montague are open from Noon to 7:00 P.M.