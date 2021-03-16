President Biden considering corporate tax rate increase

(WWLP) – President Joe Biden is reportedly considering the largest tax increase since 1993.

This would be part of his long-term economic program as a follow up to his pandemic-relief bill.

According to Bloomberg, Biden is considering raising the corporate tax to 28 percent from the current 21 percent, as well as raising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000 per year.

If this proposal were to be passed, experts don’t think it will impact us here locally too much.

Political correspondent Tony Cignoli told 22News, “There’s always the scare tactic that some of these companies might leave the United States to go and do things elsewhere, there’s always that that’s there and that they could trickle down to average regular residents, but certainly not so much here in western Massachusetts, with the base of businesses we’ve got here.”

It’s expected that the Biden administration will use the funds from the tax increases for infrastructure and expand services for low-income families.