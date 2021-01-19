President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration events, timeline

(WWLP) – The inauguration of the 46th President of the United States and all the associated events will be much different than normal due to the current political climate and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, around 200,000 tickets are issued for ceremonies at the Capitol, along with batches of tickets for congress to share with constituents. None of those will be issued this year. Biden has even encouraged his supporters to stay home.
There will be no parade and no inaugural ball. Instead, there will be a virtual parade which the Biden inaugural team says will feature, “diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country.” A 90-minute TV Special hosted by Tom Hanks will replace the inaugural ball.
Here is the schedule for the actual inauguration ceremony:
- The ceremony will begin around 11:30 Wednesday morning with the national anthem being sung by pop-star Lady Gaga
- Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor just before Noon
- Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in President-Elect Biden at Noon, from the Capitol’s West Front
- Following the swearing-in, Biden will give his address
- He then will join Harris and former President’s Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton for a trip to Arlington National Cemetary to lay a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier