President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration events, timeline

(WWLP) – The inauguration of the 46th President of the United States and all the associated events will be much different than normal due to the current political climate and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, around 200,000 tickets are issued for ceremonies at the Capitol, along with batches of tickets for congress to share with constituents. None of those will be issued this year. Biden has even encouraged his supporters to stay home.

There will be no parade and no inaugural ball. Instead, there will be a virtual parade which the Biden inaugural team says will feature, “diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country.” A 90-minute TV Special hosted by Tom Hanks will replace the inaugural ball.

Here is the schedule for the actual inauguration ceremony: