President Trump in U.K. for 1st state visit, lunch with the queen

(NBC News) President Trump arrived in London Monday morning, his first stop on a week-long overseas trip.

Mr. Trump was welcomed at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family.

The reception outside of the palace gates wasn’t as warm. Widespread protests are expected, and polls show two-thirds of Londoners are opposed to President Trump’s visit.

Among those voicing their concern is London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“There are so many things about President Donald Trump’s policies that are the antithesis of our values in London but also our values as a country,” Khan said.

Shortly before landing, Mr. Trump lashed out at the mayor via Twitter, calling Khan a “stone cold loser” who has done a “terrible job.”

