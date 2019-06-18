President Trump launches 2020 campaign in Orlando

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 5 p.m.

After a long wait for VIP and media to get into the arena, we’re finally inside.

Trump supporters are beginning to fill the stands. The crowd is largely docile at the moment, occasionally singing along with ‘YMCA’ or other songs over the loudspeakers.

Security is obviously very strict, so the arena is filling slowly, but it doesn’t look like there will be any empty seats. The campaign said they had about 5 times as many requests as the 20,000 seats the Amway Center holds.

WATCH LIVE STREAM:

2:15 p.m.

The rain has died down and the music has kicked back up.

We spoke to Blake Marnell, who flew in from San Diego today. He’s wearing a suit with a brick pattern to symbolize the wall.

He says he supports the president’s plan to build a barrier along the southern border but says his reasons for backing the plan aren’t racist.

“I don’t think there’s anything inherently racist about the reason I support the fence,” said Marnell. “I support it for the interdiction of crime, drugs and human trafficking.”

1:00 p.m.

The rain has started coming down hard, alleviating some of the sweltering humidity in downtown. ’45 Fest’, the celebration outside the stadium, has been halted temporarily as there is lightning nearby.



12:00 p.m.



Huge crowds of supporters are wrapped in a serpentine line around the front of the Amway Center with a stage setup for live music. There’s a lot of excitement and pro-Trump gear is everywhere around the stadium.

Several supporters tell us they’re not worried at all about the president’s re-election.

“None,” says Shirley Nickerson of Lake County when asked which of the Democratic candidates she thinks could beat Trump. “I’m not worried about a single one of them.”



10:30 a.m.

Our crew is en route to Orlando, where President Donald Trump will launch his 2020 re-election campaign.

The rally starts at 8 p.m. inside Amway Center, but an outdoor event called “45 Fest” will start at 10 a.m. for those unable to get inside the arena.

Trump will be joined by First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and his wife Karen.

There will be food, live music and big screens for supporters outside to watch the president’s speech. Thousands have already lined up to watch.

The Fake News doesn’t report it, but Republican enthusiasm is at an all time high. Look what is going on in Orlando, Florida, right now! People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild – See you later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Protesters will also be there, including a group that will fly the “Baby Trump” balloon outside the arena.

It’s no surprise that the president has chosen Orlando to kickoff his campaign.

The vaunted “I-4 Corridor” between Tampa Bay and Orlando is where most experts believe Florida is decided, and the state’s 29 electoral votes are crucial to winning the presidency.