President Trump tweets after VP Pence confirms vote count for Biden’s presidency

(WWLP) – President Trump has responded moments after Vice president Mike Pence confirmed the vote count for a Biden-Harris presidency.

President Trump took to Twitter just before 4:00 this morning. However, his account is currently locked by Twitter so he had his director of social media, Dan Scavino, tweet out his statement on the Electoral Certification.

It reads, “even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Twitter removed three tweets from the account of President Trump and suspended his account for 12 hours after he continued to push conspiracy theories about the election after that mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.