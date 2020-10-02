President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis could potentially de-politize mask-wearing during election

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re only 32 days and two more debates from the presidential election and President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis could have an impact.

A political strategist told us that President Trump testing positive for COVID-19 could potentially de-politize mask-wearing in the election, something the president has criticized Joe Biden for doing in the past.

A new potential weight on president trump’s re-election campaign as he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. An unprecedented situation for an election, some calling it a chilling situation when the leader of the “Free world” is sick.

Paul Robbins of Paul Robbins Associates is a political strategist who told 22News that Trump’s health doesn’t bode well for re-election.

“From a political strategist point of view, that last thing you want is an issue that’s not helping you in re-election, be the issue that’s the forefront of people’s minds.”

He says President trump testing positive for COVID-19 throws the pandemic issue in front of people again. Robbins says a key issue will be if the president can debate or campaign depending on how the virus runs its course.

“Many political strategists are wondering how the Trump campaign will handle his recent COVID-19 diagnosis, especially so close to the election,” said Robbins.

Robbins added that the President’s campaign may become more aggressive to make up for his absence.

“Really hard to get around that elephant in the room. Not quite sure what I would be advising them but probably to embrace the fact that we have to get on top of this,” said Robbins. “Maybe he flips and becomes much more aggressive in the country’s response.”

Robbins suggests the Biden campaign should pivot to talking about the positive of health care, responding to the virus and sending their thoughts and prays to the President and his family. Robbins says the president’s diagnosis may accelerate the pandemic stimulus package that Congress is working on.