Protesters gather across the nation, no wide unrest seen on election night

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Protesters gathered across the nation as presidential election results continue to roll in. No widespread unrest appears to have taken place after polls closed.
In Portland, a group of election night protesters began marching at Revolution Hall. The group, reported to be around a couple hundred people, made its way around southeast Portland before returning to the same location.
Revolution Hall was the starting point for many of the protests that began following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Monday put the National Guard on standby for a 48-hour period around Election Day and used her executive authority to activate a unified command of state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and Portland police to handle any protests.
“We’ve seen firsthand what happens when free expression is fueled by hate,” the Democratic governor said.
In Seattle, police said two marches moved through the city late Tuesday, with some moving traffic barricades into the roadway. As of Wednesday at 4 a.m. ET, police have arrested eight people, including someone who damaged a parking meter with a hammer and another who drove over a barricade and into a police bike lane. No one was injured.
Seattle police said the arrests were for pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving and criminal mischief.
In Los Angeles, police twice declared an unlawful assembly and issued dispersal orders for an “unruly crowd” near the Staples Center Tuesday.
Six people were detained because “officers believed they were about to commit a crime,” but then they were let go, LAPD Officer Tony Im said. No details were available on what those detained were suspected of.
The unlawful assembly was declared because it was a “large and unruly group,” with people throwing rocks and blocking streets, according to the officer.
In Washington, D.C., more than 1,000 people protesting President Donald Trump converged on Black Lives Matter Plaza on Tuesday night, just a block from the White House, while hundreds more marched through parts of downtown, sometimes blocking traffic and setting off fireworks.
The demonstrations in Washington were largely peaceful, with people shouting, “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace!”
Groups of teenagers danced in the street as onlookers cheered.
At one point, the marchers stabbed the tires of a parked police van to flatten them.
Ahead of the election, storefronts across the country boarded up as officials planned for possible unrest.