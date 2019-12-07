Protesters march on State House, demand action on climate change

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Protesters were arrested Friday evening outside the State House at the end of a climate change demonstration.

Hundreds of youth activists gathered outside the State House calling for legislative action to stop climate change.

The protest culminated with a sit-in at the governor’s office.

Boston Police made it known early on that anyone who refused to leave the State House after 5:00pm would be arrested.

Media members were removed at 5:00pm, but 22News crews spotted at least 10 people being escorted out of the building in plastic handcuffs.

They chanted for six hours, demanding immediate action to combat climate change.

Activist Hannah Carr told 22News, “Climate change is an emergency, we can’t step back and say that the impacts of this are gonna be felt in the future. We’re feeling them right now and so we need immediate action. We need to declare a climate emergency.”

The group began their protest at Copley Square, where they were joined by Senator Ed Markey – before marching to the State House.

The group chanted outside the House and Senate Chambers, as well as the governor’s office.

